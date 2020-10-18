Antibody Tests Now Accepted for Quarantine Exemptions in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

All passengers arriving in Israel from “red” countries are required to isolate for fourteen days. Until now, there has been a limited process to receive a quarantine exemption. This process was available only to those who had previously been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and had a positive PCR test result proving this. Until now, Israeli authorities lent no credence to serological (antibody) tests.

Now, the Health Ministry has issued a directive allowing antibody tests to be recognized for quarantine exemptions.

The Chaim V’Chessed organization has advised of the following detailed information:

There are now two methods to receive an exemption from quarantine. Even if you are eligible, each passenger must enter quarantine upon arriving in Israel, until he or she receives an exemption from the Health Ministry. This exemption is given at the discretion of the Health Ministry, meaning, they can decide whether or not to grant this exemption.

To request an exemption, the traveler must have recovered from COVID-19 more than ten days prior to their arrival in Israel. The passenger must bring a medical summary detailing illness and recovery at least ten days before their flight.

PCR Method: Provide PCR tests proving the passenger had tested positive, and then tested negative, for coronavirus.

Travelers will need to provide either a negative PCR test performed in Israel, antibody test performed in Israel showing positive antibodies, or a letter from an Israeli doctor certifying that the traveler has recovered from coronavirus.

Serological (Antibody) Method: Provide an antibody test from abroad with positive antibody results.

The travelers will then need to do another antibody test in Israel while in quarantine.