395 New Coronavirus Cases, at a 2.8% Positive Rate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 5:17 am |

A health care worker holding COVID-19 test samples at a mobile testing station in Ramle. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

Three hundred ninety -five new coronavirus cases were reported in Israel on Shabbos, according to a Sunday morning update by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that 2.8% of the tests conducted returned positive.

However, the number of tests conducted also dropped, with only 14,149 tests conducted, compared to 32,190 conducted on Friday. Generally, the number of tests performed on Shabbos are far lower than during the week.

Out of those infected, 673 are in serious condition and 237 are on respirators. The death toll rose to 2,190 on Sunday morning.