Rates Fall in Hot Spots

NEW YORK (New York Daily News) -

Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 9:37 pm |

Mask distribution in Brooklyn hot spot by community leaders. (Boro Park Shomrim)

Hot spots are cooling off in neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and upstate that had threatened to spread into wider outbreak.

“Literally we are going block by block and now we have the sophistication to do that,” Governor Cuomo said. “It’s much smarter it’s more effective and it’s less disruptive.”

Cuomo announced that a record 160,000 tests were conducted Friday and the state’s overall positive test rate stands at 1.1%. Nine New Yorkers died of coronavirus.

The positivity rates in Brooklyn’s hot spots has dipped to below 5%, or about 30% down from where it was at the peak of the outbreak two or three weeks ago.

Many of the hot spots overlap with predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in the city and upstate Orange and Rockland counties. The numbers spiked over the Jewish High Holidays, which include gatherings of synagogue congregations and families.

In several predominantly Hasidic areas upstate, the dip has been even more dramatic. In one zip code that includes the Hasidic enclave of Kiryas Joel, the positivity rate dropped by 75%, from nearly 25% to 6%.

Community involvement has successfully prevented the virus from spreading beyond the red zones, where schools and businesses were ordered shut.