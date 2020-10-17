Mnuchin to Lead U.S. Delegation to Israel, Bahrain and UAE

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon/File)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead a U.S. delegation traveling to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 17-20, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

The visit comes one month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states to do so in a quarter-century, in deals that were denounced by Palestinian leaders.

Secretary Mnuchin and the U.S. delegation will join Israeli officials on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Israel to Bahrain. The historic flight will depart Tel Aviv and arrive in Manama, where the U.S. and Israeli delegations will participate in meetings with senior Bahraini officials. The group will then travel to Abu Dhabi, where Mnuchin will participate in the first-ever Abraham Accords Business Summit. The U.S. and Israeli delegations will return to Israel on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv.