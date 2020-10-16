The View From Ground Zero

Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:52 am |

An interview with ParCare’s Dr. Moshe Kupferstein

For over a month, several large Orthodox communities have seen a steady uptick in COVID cases. While numbers of positive tests have reached levels higher than those seen since the spring, markedly fewer instances of hospitalizations and severe illness and a high level of community members with active antibodies have left many open questions as to the nature of the present wave and how it may be expected to progress.

For insight of how the pandemic is playing out on the ground, Hamodia spoke with Dr. Moshe Kupferstein, who serves as medical director for pediatrics for ParCare Community Health Network, which maintains branches in Boro Park, Williamsburg, Bensonhurst and Kiryas Joel. Working as the top physician in the organization’s Boro Park site and consulting in other offices as well, Dr. Kupferstein said that since the uptick began in earnest about a week before Rosh Hashanah, the number of patients sick with COVID that he and his staff have treated has remained relatively steady.

“The numbers are not going down, but they’re not exploding either,” he said. “We still have to see how Sukkos and Simchas Torah are going to impact things, but things have not been as bad so far as we feared they would be around Rosh Hashanah.”

During each of the past three or so weeks, ParCare’s Boro Park office has seen around a dozen patients sick with COVID, most with mild flu symptoms. Larger numbers have been seen in its Kiryas Joel branch, known as Rambam Care, with closer to 50 symptomatic cases per week. While obviously many others are testing at other locations, ParCare’s numbers offer what is presumably a reliable snapshot of the present level of community spread.

ParCare has also been involved in efforts to bring wider testing to communities, working with shuls, schools and other venues in an effort to produce more accurate rates of positivity for government health officials. Such drives have targeted healthy individuals and turned up relatively few positive tests.

Since the onset of the present wave, several theories have been advanced to explain the lower rates of severe illness, including better care options, high rates of immunity in the Jewish community, and a trend of many medically vulnerable people taking greater precautions.

“In March and April, the hospitals were overloaded and didn’t know a lot about what to do to help people,” said Dr. Kupferstein. “Now there are a lot more effective options for treatment and doctors and nurses have much more time to spend with each patient to come up with good treatment plans. Even when intubation is necessary, it’s being done in a different way than in the spring, and some treatments like high flow oxygen and plasma are keeping a lot more people out of the ICU.”

He added that in recent weeks, about 10 patients ParCare’s Boro Park office dealt with required hospitalization, but that several more who needed more advanced care were able to receive oxygen and other treatments at home.

While the initial outbreak spread quickly and fiercely, in Orthodox communities it also blew out fast, with very few cases reported after the mass infection that occurred between Purim and Pesach. With high rates of people with positive antibodies presumably blunting the speed of spread, but no lockdown to stop it in its tracks, Dr. Kupferstein conjectured that outbreak would go on for longer, but remain at a lower level.

“In March, if one person coughed …, 100 people got infected; now if that happens, maybe 20 get it,” he said. “People are going back to work and school, so I think we will continue to see small outbreaks over the coming months.”

When the novel coronavirus first upended daily life this past spring, the nation locked down with the expectation that the pandemic would pass quickly. Months later, with even optimistic predictions forecasting at least another half year of the crisis, finding ways to safely carry on with daily life has become the goal of many — particularly those who do not face especially high levels of health risk.

Dr. Kupferstein said that the approach is prudent but needed to be tempered with appropriate caution.

“From a pure infectious disease perspective, maybe it would be best to lock everybody up, but people need to be able to go on with their lives. What they should be doing is assessing what level of risk they are taking with their actions and what level of risk is safe for their situation,” he said. “In general, younger people face less danger, but they should not only be looking at themselves. Last week I treated a 34-year-old COVID patient, gave him a Z-Pac and sent him home. But the next day I got a call that his father had a high fever and that Hatzolah had to come to the house because he was having trouble breathing. Who you are regularly exposed to is also part of the risk people need to take into account.”

Especially in light of recent tensions over the community’s level of adherence to health guidelines, Dr. Kupferstein said that the community would be best served with a measured approach.

“Trying to scare people about how dangerous COVID is doesn’t work; what does work is sticking to the facts and finding ways to go about your life and stay healthy without wearing a hazmat suit. Wearing a mask might be a little uncomfortable, but it will significantly lower the risk of spread for yourself and others, so why not do it?” he said. “Eventually, COVID will be behind us, but until that happens, we have to be able to adapt, and we also have to lower the temperature of our attitudes about it. People can disagree, but screaming that people should or shouldn’t wear masks doesn’t help anyone. This is an unprecedented crisis, and we will get through it much better if we all face it together.”