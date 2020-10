NEW YORK -

Friday, October 16, 2020 at 7:50 am |

Reb Meir Zelig Rispler, Rosh Hakahal of the Satmar kehillah under the leadership of Harav Aaron Teiltelbaum shlita, was niftar early Friday morning.

The levayah will be held in Williamsburg in front of the Nitra beis medrash at 9:00 a.m., and in Kiryas Joel. Kevurah will be in Kiryas Joel.

Yehi zichro baruch.