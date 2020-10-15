Report: Two Iranian Government Institutions Suffer Cyberattacks

Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:26 am |

Iran on Wednesday said that it had been hit with a “large-scale” cyberattack that affected two unspecified government institutions.

A regime spokesperson told the IRNA news agency that the attack did not cause significant damage and was being investigated, adding that the country had “successfully dealt” with larger attacks in the past.

Unconfirmed reports in the U.S.-funded Radio Farda pointed to possible attacks on ports and the banking system.

A government was quoted by Iranian media as saying, “Despite rumors circulating in cyberspace and some media outlets, there has been no evidence of widespread attacks on various government agencies.”

Such denials of damage should be treated with caution. Iran has vociferously claimed that the scale of previous attacks – whether cyber or physical – against government institutions and nuclear installations has been minimal and then subsequently admitted – such as at Natanz – much more extensive damage.

There were also unconfirmed reports floating around of possible attacks on ports and banking, according to US-funded Radio Farda.

Government officials were quick to squash rumors of widespread attacks against government agencies.

Such denials are common. Iran has vociferously claimed that the scale of previous attacks, whether cyber or physical, against government institutions and nuclear installations has been minimal and then subsequently admitted much more extensive damage.

Israel was widely blamed for a cyberattack in May on Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, thought to be in retaliation for a serious Iranian attempt to interfere with the Jewish state’s water infrastructure system.

Security experts assessed that the current cyber attack was chosen as a non-central target with the aim of sending a message rather than inflicting significant damage.

However, although the attack at Natanz in July was initially blamed as a cybersecurity issue, it was later revealed that it was the target of more traditional methods of sabotage.