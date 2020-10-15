BREAKING: Group of Jews and Catholics Bring Lawsuit Against New York COVID Restrictions

NEW YORK -

Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 6:37 pm |

A shuttered Jewish girls school in Brooklyn, Thursday. (Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia)

A group of Catholics and Orthodox Jews filed suit Thursday against New York’s new COVID-19 restrictions, alleging a violation of the Constitutional guarantees of free speech , religion and assembly. This is at least the fifth lawsuit brought against the regulations imposed last week.

The suit was brought by a group of Catholic priests, Orthodox Jews, and Catholic-school and yeshiva parents, over Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s closure of schools and limitation of houses or worship to as few as 10 people, in various areas of the state that officials say are seeing a COVID uptick, split into “red,” “orange” and “yellow” zones based on level of infection or risk of spread.

Thursday’s filing is an updated version of a suit brought by attorneys Christopher Ferrara and Michael McHale of the Thomas More Society, a religious-liberties law firm, last June, against New York State guidelines restricting houses of worship to 25% of occupancy. A federal judge then granted a preliminary injunction mandating that houses of worship be allowed to have services at 50% of occupancy indoors and unlimited outdoors – in line with what was being permitted to businesses and Black Lives Matter protestors at the time.

The updated filing lists a host of state and city officials as defendants, including Cuomo, State attorney General Letitia James, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the state and city health commissioners. (While the state enacts all closure laws, enforcement is mostly up to the cities).