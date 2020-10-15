Gantz Says May Probe Netanyahu’s Role in Controversial Submarine Purchase

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7:47 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu seen at a welcoming ceremony for the new submarine ‘Rahav’ at the Israeli navy base in Haifa, in 2016. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Thursday morning that he is considering forming a committee to investigate the submarines graft case.

“The subject of the submarines is serious, it deserves to be investigated. What can be done within the defense establishment is limited, but it is definitely a step I want to take,” he said.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said there was no reason to investigate allegations that Netanyahu may have profited from Israel’s purchase of submarines from the German ThyssenKrupp cooperation.