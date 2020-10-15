A-G Torpedoes Netanyahu Probe in Sub Case

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5:25 pm |

A large installation displaying a submarine with the words “Investigation” written on it, referring to allegations that Prime Minister Netanyahu was involved in corrupt submarine purchases, in HaBima Square in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90/File)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said on Thursday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should not be investigated in connection with allegedly corrupt submarine purchases.

Mandelblit informed the High Court that, in his opinion, there is insufficient evidence linking Netanyahu to possible wrongdoing to warrant a formal investigation, as demanded by petitioners to the court.

Suspicions stem from Netanyahu’s purchase of shares in Texas-based SeaDrift Coke in 2007 for $400,000, before selling them in 2010 for $4.3 million, Channel 12 reported.

SeaDrift, which produces needle coke used for manufacturing graphite electrodes, was later acquired by a conglomerate in the same field, GrafTech International, a longtime supplier of Germany’s ThyssenKrupp, which is accused of paying bribes to Israeli officials to win the submarine contract.

Although the defendants were associated with the prime minister, police investigators have said that he himself was not a suspect in the case.