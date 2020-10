(AP) -

Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5:59 am |

A handout photo published by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sept. 23. (Navalny instagram via AP)

The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and one organization over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navlany with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

The move came a day after Russia’s foreign minister warned that Moscow might respond with similar measures.

The decision was agreed upon among the 27 EU envoys to Brussels.