Sons of Hagaon Harav Ovadia Yosef, Zt”l: Don’t Gather at Kever on Yahrtzeit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 5:40 am |

The letter of the Rabbanim.

The Rishon LeTzion, Harav Yitzchak Yosef; Hagaon Harav Shalom Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivat Porat Yosef and Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah; and Harav Dovid Yosef call on the public not to gather at the kever of Hagaon Harav Ovadia Yosef, zt”l, on his yahrtzeit next week, due to the fear of the coronavirus.

“Although there is an inyan to ascend to the kever of the tzaddik on the yahrtzeit, this year things are different due to the current situation,” they write in a joint letter.

“And we, the sons of the Rav, will be emissaries to daven for those who seek health, success in Torah and yiras Shamayim, and all good things.

“B’ezras Hashem, in future years, we will be able to gather at the kever,” they conclude.