Sephardi Rav Appointed in Bnei Brak

The appointment of a Sephardi Rav in Bnei Brak, who will be alongside a Chassidic and Litvish Rav, was held Wednesday at the home of Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ponevez.
From L to R: Harav Chaim Yitzchak Eizik Landau, the Chassidic Rav of Bnei Brak; Harav Shevach Tzvi Rosenblat, the Litvish Rav; Harav Edelstein; Harav Masoud Ben-Shimon, the newly appointed Sephardi Rav; and Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein, mayor of Bnei Brak.