October 14, 2020
October 14, 2020
כ"ו תשרי תשפ"א
כ"ו תשרי תשפ"א
Sephardi Rav Appointed in Bnei Brak
Sephardi Rav Appointed in Bnei Brak
The appointment of a Sephardi Rav in Bnei Brak, who will be alongside a Chassidic and Litvish Rav, was held Wednesday at the home of Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein,
shlita
,
Rosh Yeshivah
, Yeshivas Ponevez.
From L to R: Harav Chaim Yitzchak Eizik Landau, the Chassidic Rav of Bnei Brak; Harav Shevach Tzvi Rosenblat, the Litvish Rav; Harav Edelstein; Harav Masoud Ben-Shimon, the newly appointed Sephardi Rav; and Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein, mayor of Bnei Brak.
