Rockland Shuls File Suit Against Cuomo’s Restrictions

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo meeting with Harav Chaim Leibish Rottenberg last December, after an attack in the rav’s home during a Chanukah party. (Gov. Cuomo)

Three shuls in Rockland County have filed a lawsuit against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions on houses of worship due to a COVID-19 uptick, alleging an unconstitutional violation of religious and other liberties.

The suit was filed Wednesday evening by attorneys Ronald Coleman and Harmeet Dhillon, on behalf of Cong. Yeshuas Yaakov and Rabbi Moshe Rosner of Monsey; Cong. Oholei Shem D’Nitra and Rabbi Samuel Teitelbaum of Spring Valley; and Cong. Netzach Yisroel and Rabbi Chaim Leibish Rottenberg of Monsey.

Last Tuesday, Cuomo announced restrictions on various areas of the state – including Rockland County – divided into “red,” “orange” and “yellow” zones based on outbreak level and proximity thereof. In the most restrictive “red” zones, schools and nonessential businesses are shuttered for two weeks, and houses of worship are restricted to 10 worshippers or 25 percent of occupancy, whichever is fewer.

But the federal lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, argues that the restrictions on do not meet the constitutional requirement that they are narrowly tailored and the least-restrictive possible to achieving the state interest of lowering COVID-19.

The lawsuit cites as evidence a conference call Cuomo held with Jewish leaders last Tuesday, the full recording of which was released exclusively on Hamodia.com.

In response to a question by Harav Yaakov Bender, Rosh Hayeshivah of Yeshiva Darchei Torah in Far Rockaway, about why schools must be shuttered completely, rather than taking a more nuanced approach, Cuomo responded, “I’m a hundred percent frank and candid. This is not a highly nuanced, sophisticated response. This is a fear-driven response, you know. This is not a policy being written by a scalpel; this is a policy being cut by a hatchet. It’s just very blunt … it’s out of fear. People see the numbers going up – ‘Close everything! Close everything!’ It’s not the best way to do it, but it is a fear-driven response. The virus scares people. Hopefully we get the numbers down … the anxiety comes down, and then we can have a smarter, more-tailored approach.”

The suit argues that the restrictions “cannot meet the no-less-restrictive-alternative test.”

“The CDC’s social distancing guidelines are appropriate to limit the spread of COVID-19. Imposing more restrictive requirements that target Houses of Worship, while at the same time allowing secular gathering in secular businesses and institutions, is not the least restrictive means of achieving defendants’ public safety goals.”

The suit alleges violations of the First Amendment’s Free Exercise, Establishment, Free Speech and Freedom of Assembly Clauses; the Due Process Clauses of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments; and the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The plaintiffs are seeking injunctions prohibiting Cuomo from enacting the restrictions on houses of worship.

This is the fourth suit to be filed by opponents of the recent COVID restrictions.

Last week, judges in the Eastern District of New York denied separate requests by Agudath Israel and the Brooklyn Diocese for temporary restraining orders against implementation of the limit on houses of worship.

In response to previous suits, Cuomo senior advisor Rich Azzopardi said last week, “We’ve been sued virtually every day for every action taken. We’re concentrating on reducing the virus in these hot spots and saving lives, period.”

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond Wednesday evening to Hamodia’s request for comment on the latest suit.

