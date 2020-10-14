Ben Gurion Airport to Reopen Midnight Thursday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:10 am |

The empty departure hall at Ben Gurion International Airport, during a nationwide lockdown, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Transportation Ministry and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit reached an agreement Wednesday on the reopening of Ben Gurion Airport at midnight Thursday after remaining closed for weeks following the implementation of a nationwide lockdown, according to a Kan News report.

According to the report, Transportation Ministry officials are expected to confirm the decision with Mandelblit later Wednesday.

As a result of the expected opening, thousands of Israelis allegedly bought tickets to travel abroad in the coming days.

Ahead of the lockdown, only passengers that purchased their tickets before the lockdown began were allowed to fly.