YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:35 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu underwent a rapid coronavirus ‘Sofia’ test on a visit to the Neveh Horim retirement home in Yerushalayim, last week. (GPO)

The mayor of Yerushalayim, Moshe Lion, announced on Tuesday that he had asked Professor Ronni Gamzu that Yerushalayim be the first to receive the Sofia device for rapid corona tests (within 15 minutes) for hotels, with the aim of opening tourism safely.