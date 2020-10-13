NYPD Chief of Patrol Resigns

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:36 pm |

Chief of Patrol Services Fausto B. Pichardo. (nyc.gov)

The New York Police Dept. announced that Chief Fausto Pichardo, the NYPD Chief of Patrol, filed for retirement on Tuesday, ending an accomplished more than two-decade long career in the New York City Police Department.

According to a report in the NY Post, he resigned over friction with City Hall.

Chief Pichardo, 43, was the first Chief of Patrol of Dominican heritage in NYPD history and has worked tirelessly in recent months to guide the men and women in uniform through a series of challenging issues that have strained the city and the agency.

Chief Pichardo has long been considered one of the most highly respected leaders in policing. He was sworn in as Chief of Patrol on Dec. 5. 2019, by Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The Chief began his career in law enforcement in July, 1997 as a New York City Housing Police Department cadet, and was sworn in as an NYPD police officer in July 1999.

Pichardo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a Master of Public Administration degree in Government from Marist College.

He is also a 2015 graduate of the Police Management Institute at Columbia University, and a 2008 graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia.

No replacement has been named at this time.