YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:35 am |

Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina Party. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett was hospitalized Tuesday morning, after complaining of neck pains.

The former minister was admitted to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, where he underwent a series of medical examinations.

Based on doctors’ recommendations, Bennett has decided to remain in the hospital for the time being for further examinations.

According to a statement released by MK Bennett’s office, he feels well and will return to work as soon as possible.