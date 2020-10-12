Mount Sinai Hospital Warns of Bed Shortage as Coronavirus Cases Rise

NEW YORK -

Monday, October 12, 2020 at 12:29 pm |

Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan. (Homieg340)

An internal memo sent to doctors and staff of Mt. Siani Hospital in Manhattan warned personnel that the hospital was running low on beds, the Daily Beast reported.

“We continue to experience very high occupancy of available inpatient beds and a large number of admitted patients in the Emergency Department,” David Reich, the hospital’s president and chief operating officer wrote. “Please look at all possible options for discharging patients as soon as possible.”

While there was no mention of coronavirus in the memo, many experts fear a second wave is imminent, and will be exacerbated by the flu season.

There are currently several neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens that are seeing surging coronavirus cases.