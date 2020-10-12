Cabinet Approves Deal With UAE

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Monday, October 12, 2020

(L.-R.) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump stand together after signing the Abraham Accords, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., Sept. 15. (Reuters/Tom Brenner)

The Cabinet approved a normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince had agreed in a phone call to meet soon.

The U.S.-brokered “treaty of peace” with the Gulf Arab country broke new diplomatic ground in the region, where concern over Iran is high, even as Palestinians condemned the pact as a betrayal of their quest for statehood in Israeli-occupied land.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan tweeted on Monday that he and Netanyahu had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and the prospects for peace in the region.

In an official statement that coincided with an Israeli Cabinet vote approving the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE, Netanyahu said he and the crown prince would meet “soon,” and had extended invitations to visit each other’s countries.