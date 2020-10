BROOKLYN -

Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 9:50 pm |

NYPD during the arrest in Boro Park. (screencap)

The New York City Police Department Warrant Squad announced that they have taken Harold “Heshy” Tischler into custody. He will be charged with inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment in connection with an assault of Jacob Kornbluh, a journalist, that took place on October 7, 2020 in Brooklyn.

Mr. Tischler claimed he had an agreement with the 66th Precinct that he would turn himself in on Monday morning, and that the NYPD broke that agreement.