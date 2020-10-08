Suits Against Governor’s Restrictions Mount

NEW YORK -

Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 8:06 pm |

Attorney Ron Coleman of the Dhillon Law Group, representing Rav Chaim Rottenberg, the Kossoner Rebbe of Monsey and Rav of Congregation Netzach Yisroel, sent a letter to Governor Cuomo on Thursday demanding he shelve the new restriction he imposed on red and yellow zone “hot spots” in New York State.

Coleman wrote there is “no scientific or epidemiological justification for the promulgation of these regulations and doing so on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Simchas Torah is a particular offensive abuse of power. We write to urge Your Honor that this action be withdrawn and permanently shelved.”

The plaintiffs notified that failure to retract these restrictions will result in their taking appropriate legal action, including the filing of a civil action seeking relief because of the violation of their constitutional rights.

Two additional suits, one by Agudas Yisrael and a second by the Catholic Diocese f Brooklyn, were filed in federal court on Thursday, October 8.

In addition, Turturro Law on McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn plans to sue Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio in federal court over the lockdown order that will force it to close for at least 14 days, the New York Post reported.

The law firm is located in the red zone where the governor ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s completely arbitrary,” partner told The Post.

Natraj Bhushan, a partner at the firm, says that because of the new lockdown, they will be forced “to cease all or most of its operations without any sort of hearing or formal procedure.”