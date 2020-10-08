Israel Posts Biggest Drop in Infection Rate in Weeks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 5:24 am |

Police guard at a temporary road block in Yerushalayim on Thursday, during a nationwide lockdown. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel recorded its biggest drop in infection rate in weeks, health official said on Thursday morning.

The Health Ministry said that on Wednesday 4,117 people tested positive for coronavirus after more than 48,000 tests had been conducted, bringing the contagion rate to 8.5% – the lowest it has been in the past three weeks.

1,576 patients are being treated in hospitals, with the rest battling the virus at home.

The number of patients in serious condition now stands at 847, of whom 236 are ventilated. The official death toll has gone up to 1,824.

The number of active patients currently ill with the disease now stands at 61,049, almost 10,000 less than the record number of active patients reported less than a week ago.

In the last seven days, 3,631 new cases were reported in Yerushalayim, in Bnei Brak 2,908, in Modi’in Illit 1,499, in Ashdod 1,237, in Beit Shemesh 857, in Tel Aviv-Yafo 828, in Petach Tikva 760, in Netanya 745, in Beitar Illit 613, in El’ad 576, in Rishon LeTzion 572, in Holon 531, in Rechovot 526, in Haifa 516, in Be’er Sheva 492, in Ramle 403, in Hadera 375, in Bat Yam 359, in Ashkelon 315, in Lod 263, in Or Yehuda 230, in Netivot 223, in Rechasim 222 and in Ofakim 204.