FIND YOUR ZONE Tool Released by NYC

NEW YORK -

Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:57 am |

Color-coded map of “hot spot” zones in NYC. (nycgov.maps.arcgis.com/)

New York City has released a tool which will help residents determine if they live, work or go to school in a Red, Orange or Yellow zone by simply entering their address. The tool will determine which zone the address is located in, and will inform you which restrictions apply to that address.

Bill Neidhardt, the press secretary for the mayor, stated that the city has determined that there are 66 public school sites in Red zones and 87 in Orange zones. Another 308 public school sites are in Yellow zones and will have mandatory weekly testing.

The tool may be accessed here.