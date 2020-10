NEW YORK -

Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:45 pm |

FDNY battling the blaze in midtown Manhattan on October 7, 2020. (Photos by Reuvain Borchardt)

Fire engulf the first 2 floors of 130 East 31st Street in midtown Manhattan. Initial reports had the blaze beginning in a pizzeria on the ground floor an spreading upwards to the second floor of the five story multi dwelling building..

FDNY responded shortly before 11:30 a.m., and by 11:40 they called a second alarm, requesting additional units be sent in to assist in the ongoing operations, with over 100 FDNY personnel operating on the scene.

No casualties were reported.