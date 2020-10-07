Single Yeshiva and Seminary Students to Be Allowed Entry Starting October 18

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12:30 pm |

Bachurim wearing face masks arriving at Ben Gurion airport in August, 2020.

(Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Although since the start of the current lockdown, single students have been barred from entering Israel and married students have been granted entry permits only under limited circumstances, Chaim V’Chessed is reporting that Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has now reversed this rule.

Authorized schools will be able to obtain entry permits into Israel for their students beginning October 18. Schools will be able to apply for these permits immediately after the conclusion of Succos, and students will be allowed to depart from Chutz Laaretz on October 17, provided their flight lands on or after Oct 18. This will apply to all students, married or single, with or without valid student visas.

Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz, head of the Igud of Yeshivas and Seminaries, has been active in helping achieve this new ruling. Despite battling Covid-19 himself, Rabbi Malinowitz worked tirelessly throughout the lockdown to negotiate this new arrangement with the authorities.

Students must contact their respective yeshiva/kollel/seminary for further details.

Chaim V’Chessed cautioned that this information is accurate as of today, October 7, but changes may occur rapidly.