Israel’s Infection Rate Continues to Decline

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 7:26 am |

Police guard at a temporary roadblock in Beitar Illit, Wednesday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Almost three weeks into Israel’s second lockdown, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning that the country’s infection rate stood at 10.5%, the lowest in more than a week – signalling an ongoing decline in the number of new daily cases.

There were 4,674 new cases on Tuesday, out of 46,500 tests conducted.

Another 31 virus-related fatalities were reported, however, bringing the national death toll to 1,803.

Out of the 61,606 patients currently battling the disease, 855 are hospitalized in serious condition, with 223 connected to ventilators.

Health Ministry Director General Professor Chezi Levi confirmed to Yediot on Wednesday that rate of new infections appeared to be on the decline. “We must still maintain vigilance,” he said as he expressed cautious optimism.

Levi condemned violations of lockdown restrictions by public figures and their families.