European Union Freezes Funds for Palestinian Authority

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 5:29 pm |

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (UNTV via AP)

European Union officials informed the Palestinian Authority they will freeze funding for the Palestinians so long as the Palestinian Authority continues to refuse to accept the tax funds that Israel collects on their behalf, Axios reported.

This step is further indication that even allies of the Palestinian cause are growing increasingly frustrated by its incompetent leadership.

The Palestinian Authority has not accepted tax revenue Israel collects since May, in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement his government would continue to push for annexation of portions of the Shomron. Since forfeiting the millions worth of monthly payments, coupled with the coronavirus crisis, have plunged the Palestinian Authority into a financial crisis.