Cuomo Tells Jewish Leaders He Will Close Businesses

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:31 pm

Governor Cuomo announcing new restrictions in NYC hot spots. (Governor’s Office)

New York state will order the closure of nonessential businesses in the New York City areas which have seen drastic spikes in COVID positivity rates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Jewish community leaders on a conference call Tuesday.

In a recording reviewed by Hamodia staff, Cuomo said, “We have to close the schools, we have to, in New York City, its going to be the businesses in those communities – nonessential businesses.”

But the governor also said religious gatherings were a potential larger cause of virus spread, and the purpose of the call was to urge leaders to encourage compliance with COVID guidelines. The previous day, Cuomo had warned he would close synagogues if leaders did not agree to enforce guidelines of maintaining only 50% capacity.

On the call, Cuomo frankly admitted that businesses were not driving the rise in cases, but rather unmasked gatherings. He did not explain why he was closing businesses or schools even while he admitted they were not the primary concerns for coronavirus spread.

Following Cuomo’s comments, the source said, participants could press a key to indicate they wanted to ask the governor. There were three questions, one of which pressed Cuomo on why schools kept opening and closing, based on changing guidelines. The others were complimentary.

“I pressed the key,” the source said. “The governor took three questions – mostly fluff. Then he said, ‘No more questions, operator?’ The operator said, ‘No more questions.’ It was a lie because I had clicked.

“Later on I spoke with one of the questioners and asked why his question was fluff. He said he had to pre-submit the question beforehand for screening.

The source questioned the motives behind the governor’s call, indicating his opinion that he felt Cuomo was not forthcoming.

Additional reporting by S. Marcus.

