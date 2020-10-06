5,647 New Coronavirus Cases, 875 in Serious Condition, Death Toll Up to 1,757

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Israelis perform tests for the coronavirus at a Maccabi Test Center, in Ramle, Monday. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

A total of 5,647 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Monday, the Health Ministry said Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 273,826 since the pandemic began.

For the second day running, new recoveries outpaced new cases, with 6,899 patients recovering on Monday.

63,305 cases are currently active, including 1,650 patients who are currently hospitalized.

There are 875 patients listed in serious condition, including 220 patients on respirators.

The percentage of tests which came back positive declined slightly Monday, falling from 11.8% Sunday to 11.4% Monday.

With 17 more deaths on Monday, the death toll in Israel has risen to 1,757.

Yerushalayim reported the most new cases of coronavirus, with 779 diagnoses. Bnei Brak followed, with 738 new cases in 24 hours, Modi’in Illit with 335 and Ashdod with 229 new cases.