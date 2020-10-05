Man Charged With Hate Crimes for Vandalizing Shore Parkway Jewish Center

BROOKLYN -

Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:07 pm |

A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged with hate crimes for allegedly vandalizing a Jewish center.

The incident occurred at the Shore Parkway Jewish Center at 26th Avenue near Cropsey Avenue in the Gravesend neighborhood, around 8:50 p.m. Sunday night. Police say Osman Butt, 25, who lives just a few blocks from the Center, used a flagpole to “break numerous windows,” then entered the building “and continued to damage property.”

Butt was charged with burglary as a hate crime and criminal mischief as a hate crime.