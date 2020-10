Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 8:34 pm |

Harav Chaim Kanievksy seen learning in his sukkah on the first night of Chol Hamoed. (Shuki Lehrer)

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, is doing well after testing positive for coronavirus on Erev Sukkos.

He was at home, under medical supervision.

All are asked to continue to daven and learn for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam.