Slight Drop in New Coronavirus Cases in Israel

Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3:56 am |

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work in the coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital on Thursday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Friday morning reported a slight drop in daily coronavirus cases with 7,639 positive test results on Thursday after a record breaking nearly 9,000 the day before.

The positivity rate still remains high and stands at 12.3% but is lower than any other day this week.

Of the 70,660 people in Israel currently battling the disease, 807 are in serious condition with 196 on ventilators.

1,622 Israelis have succumbed to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

39 people passed away on Tuesday, 36 on Wednesday and 31 on Thursday, totaling 106 people in only three days.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Thursday night that if the current nationwide lockdown does not show any success in stemming the spread of the virus, “we will need to tighten it.”

“The only way we can minimize the morbidity rate is through a tight lockdown,” he said.

“If the current regulations allow lowering the infection rate, we had done our job and do not need to change anything. If not, we will need to amend certain aspects,” Netanyahu said. A new meeting is called for next Monday, when the government will reassess the situation.