NJ Gas Tax Increase of More Than 9 Cents Takes Effect

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Friday, October 2, 2020 at 5:15 am |

Gas stations display the price of gasoline in Englewood, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig/File)

Drivers are now paying more at the pumps in New Jersey, as the state’s gas tax rose about 9 cents per gallon on Thursday.

The boost to 50.7 cents a gallon from 41.4 cents amounts to about a 22% increase.

It stems from a 2016 law that requires the state fund supporting bridge and road infrastructure to maintain a $2 billion program annually. The law requires an annual adjustment to the fuel tax if receipts don’t meet that level.

Gasoline consumption dropped about 39% from March to May — coinciding with the coronavirus outbreak — and led to a drop in receipts for the fuel tax, state officials have said.