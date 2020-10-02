NJ Gas Tax Increase of More Than 9 Cents Takes Effect

Drivers are now paying more at the pumps in New Jersey, as the state’s gas tax rose about 9 cents per gallon on Thursday.
The boost to 50.7 cents a gallon from 41.4 cents amounts to about a 22% increase.
It stems from a 2016 law that requires the state fund supporting bridge and road infrastructure to maintain a $2 billion program annually. The law requires an annual adjustment to the fuel tax if receipts don’t meet that level.
Gasoline consumption dropped about 39% from March to May — coinciding with the coronavirus outbreak — and led to a drop in receipts for the fuel tax, state officials have said.