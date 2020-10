YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:37 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Pittsburgher Rebbe, shlita, of Ashdod, whose condition has become more serious on Thursday afternoon.

The Rebbe has been hospitalized for nearly two months in the Laniado Hospital in Netanya, after contracting the coronavirus.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai Yissachar Ber ben Rochel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.