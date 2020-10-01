Health Commissioner: DOH Officials to Prevent Large Gatherings, Enforce Mask Wearing

NEW YORK -

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Dr. Howard Zucker, left, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, discussing the state’s preparedness for the spread of coronavirus, in March, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

With the rise of COVID cases in New York State, including several Jewish neighborhoods in New York City and Rockland County, Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker reached out to leaders in these communities in a series of conference calls in an effort to garner their assistance in increasing compliance with safety guidelines of their constituents.

Chairman of the Board of Agudas Yisrael Mr. Shlomo Werdiger, Executive Vice President Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel and Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Director of New York Government Relations, were among the group of Jewish leaders on these calls, and they assured the governor and commissioner that the community leaders were already doing their utmost to stress the importance throughout the area.

“On Thursday, October 1, Dr. Zucker informed us that DOH officials will be actively sent into the affected neighborhoods,” Rabbi Silber said, “both to prevent large gatherings and enforce mask wearing.”

With the arrival of Succos of Friday night, Jewish residents of these locales will have to employ innovative means to stay in compliance with the DOH requirements.