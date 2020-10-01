Gov’t Approves Extending Lockdown Until After Simchas Torah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6:42 am |

Police set up a temporary roadblock in Modi’in on Thursday, during a nationwide lockdown. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

The government voted to extend the nationwide lockdown by three days in an overnight vote, keeping the restrictions in place at least until October 14, the Wednesday after Simchas Torah. The initial date for the end of the lockdown was the Friday of Chol Hamoed Sukkos, Erev Shemini Atzeres.

The vote also saw the government confirm the new rule banning Israelis from traveling more than one kilometer (0.6 mile) from home to take part in political protests and demonstrations during lockdown, a decision earlier approved by the Knesset.

The Cabinet also approved a number of measures aimed at tightening the rules, including the closure of Ben Gurion Airport from Thursday until October 14.

Passengers will reportedly still be able to enter the country, provided they do so in compliance with the relevant regulations, including mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

The regulations also include a fine of NIS 500 ($146) for those found visiting the sukkah of non-family members during Sukkos.