Mayor De Blasio Praises Hamodia’s Coverage of COVID Uptick

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 4:46 pm |

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio at Wednesday’s news briefing.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio lauded Hamodia for publishing an Op-Ed authored by elected officials of Brooklyn which encouraged the residents of neighborhoods which have recently seen a rise in positivity rates to adhere to all the safety guidelines, including wearing face coverings and getting tested for COVID. “It’s a very powerful and straight forward OP-Ed,” Mayor de Blasio said.

Later in the same press conference, Mayor de Blasio conversed with Hamodia reporter Reuvain Borchardt and thanked him for his pertinent questions in helping publicize the need for getting the correct information to the residents of New York City.