Additional COVID Testing Locations in Brooklyn and Queens

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:45 pm |

A mobile testing location in Gravesend Park on 18th Ave. at 56th Street in Borough Park. (Hamodia)

Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in some Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods, the city is deploying mobile testing centers, and expanding testing at urgent-care centers.

Below is a list of the new and expanded testing centers.

Hours at the mobile locations are 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM, weekdays and weekends.

Check with each urgent-care location for its hours of operation.



Tests are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance.



Point of Care (rapid test) T2 Pop-ups launching 9/30:

4002 Fort Hamilton Parkway Brooklyn, NY 11218 Bensonhurst 14th Ave; 6315 14th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11219 Beach 39th: 39-20 Rockaway Beach Blvd Queens, NY 11691

Point of Care (rapid test) Partners launching 9/30:

ParCare, 6010 Bay Parkway, 11204 ParCare, 445 Park Ave, Brooklyn 11205

Partners launching 9/30 or 10/1:

Kamin Urgent Care, 4502 13th Ave, Bklyn, NY 11219 Kamin Urgent Care, 555 Lefferts Ave, Bklyn 11225

Mobile Units in Priority Zips 9/30

Gravesend McDonald Playground 2099 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Borough Park Gravesend Park 18th Ave. and 19th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Midwood Kolbert Playground E 17th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Williamsburg De Hostos Playground 133 Harrison Ave #4929, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Far Rockaway Rise Rockaway 59th and Rockaway Freeway Kew Gardens 33 boxe Park Ln S, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Borough Park Leif Ericson Park 6600 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Bensonhurst Seth Low Park Corner of 74th Street and Bay Parkway Sheepshead Bay Herman Dolgon Playground Corner of Brown Street and Avenue

V., NYC, NY 11229 Kew Gardens Borough Hall 120-55 Queens Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11424 East Midwood Paerdegat Park Albany Ave &, Foster Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210

“Block Parties”