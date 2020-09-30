Additional COVID Testing Locations in Brooklyn and Queens

Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in some Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods, the city is deploying mobile testing centers, and expanding testing at urgent-care centers.
Below is a list of the new and expanded testing centers.
Hours at the mobile locations are 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM, weekdays and weekends.
Check with each urgent-care location for its hours of operation.
Tests are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance.
Point of Care (rapid test) T2 Pop-ups launching 9/30:
- 4002 Fort Hamilton Parkway Brooklyn, NY 11218
- Bensonhurst 14th Ave; 6315 14th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11219
- Beach 39th: 39-20 Rockaway Beach Blvd Queens, NY 11691
Point of Care (rapid test) Partners launching 9/30:
- ParCare, 6010 Bay Parkway, 11204
- ParCare, 445 Park Ave, Brooklyn 11205
Partners launching 9/30 or 10/1:
- Kamin Urgent Care, 4502 13th Ave, Bklyn, NY 11219
- Kamin Urgent Care, 555 Lefferts Ave, Bklyn 11225
Mobile Units in Priority Zips 9/30
- Gravesend McDonald Playground 2099 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223
- Borough Park Gravesend Park 18th Ave. and 19th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204
- Midwood Kolbert Playground E 17th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230
- Williamsburg De Hostos Playground 133 Harrison Ave #4929, Brooklyn, NY 11206
- Far Rockaway Rise Rockaway 59th and Rockaway Freeway
- Kew Gardens 33 boxe Park Ln S, Richmond Hill, NY 11418
- Borough Park Leif Ericson Park 6600 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219
- Bensonhurst Seth Low Park Corner of 74th Street and Bay Parkway
- Sheepshead Bay Herman Dolgon Playground Corner of Brown Street and Avenue
V., NYC, NY 11229
- Kew Gardens Borough Hall 120-55 Queens Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11424
- East Midwood Paerdegat Park Albany Ave &, Foster Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210
“Block Parties”
- Kew Garden Hills: Main Street and 73rd Avenue
- Kew Gardens: Lefferts and Austin Street (near the LIRR stop)