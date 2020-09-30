Kosel to Be Closed for Sukkos; Tefillos Will Be Broadcasted

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 8:12 am |

Tefillos at the Kosel on Sunday, Erev Yom Kippur. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

In light of the government’s decision to tighten the lockdown for the near future, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that it will be broadcasting Shacharis, Minchah and Maariv daily as well as over Chol Hamoed Sukkos.

Following are the times for tefillos in the days between Yom Kippur and Sukkos (Israeli time):

8:30 a.m. – Shacharis (Shemoneh Esrei 8:52 a.m.)

6:10 p.m. – Minchah (Shemoneh Esrei 6:13 p.m.)

6:50 p.m. – Maariv (Shemoneh Esrei 6:56 p.m.)

The tefillos will be broadcast on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation’s website and on the designated phone number: 972-2-301-1133.