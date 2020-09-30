Israel Delivers an Iron Dome Battery to the U.S. Army

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9:44 am |

At the event, delivering an Iron Dome Battery to the U.S. Army on Wednesday. (Israel Ministry of Defense)

On Wednesday, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D) of the Israel Ministry of Defense, delivered the first of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the U.S. Army. On this occasion, a symbolic event was held at the Iron Dome production line of defense contractor Rafael Advanced Systems.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, “The Iron Dome system, as a part of [Israel’s] multi-layered missile defense system, reflects the strength of the Israeli defense establishment. As a result of the effectiveness of this system, many deaths were prevented on the homefront of southern Israel, and it has a significant impact on the battlefield. I am proud that this advanced system will also protect U.S. Army troops. This is an extraordinary achievement for both the Ministry of Defense and for Israel’s excellent defense industries.

“Last week I visited the United States and met with senior officials in the U.S. Department of Defense and the military. Among other things, we discussed procurement and information sharing in the field of technology. The completion of this agreement serves as further proof that the defense alliance [between the U.S. and Israel] is based on common values and interests, which are stronger than ever.”

The event was conducted in the presence of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Minister of Economy Amir Peretz, Head of the DDR&D Dr. Dani Gold, Head of the IMDO Moshe Patel, Rafael Chairman Uzi Landau, and Rafael CEO Yoav Har-Even. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was conducted in accordance with regulations set by the Health Ministry.

In August 2019 the United States and Israel signed an agreement for the procurement of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries (IDDS-A). The first battery was delivered in record time, and the second battery will be delivered in the near future within the framework of the agreement. These batteries will be employed in the defense of U.S. troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats.

The Iron Dome system has been operational in Israel since 2011 and has demonstrated its outstanding capabilities with over 2,400 successful interceptions of incoming threats. It is an integral part of Israel’s multi-layered defense array developed by the IMDO. The defense array includes the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 weapon systems.

The prime contractor for the development and production of the Iron Dome is Rafael Advanced Systems. The MMR radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system (BMC) is developed by mPrest.