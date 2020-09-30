Azerbaijan Confirms Israeli Drones Used in Conflict

YERUSHALAYIM -

A multiple rocket launcher of the Azeri armed forces performing strikes during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unknown location in Azerbaijan, Wednesday. (Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/Handout via Reuters)

A senior Azerbaijani official confirmed on Wednesday reports that his country has deployed Israeli-made military drones to combat areas in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Hikmet Hajiyev, a foreign policy adviser to President Ilham Aliyev, told the Israeli news site Walla that the weaponry “helps Azerbaijan to provide security and safety to its nationals,” and singled out the Harop drone as being “very effective.”

“Armenia tries to over-exaggerate [sic] the issue” of Israeli military aid, he said, but “if Armenia is scared of the drones that Azerbaijan is using, Armenia should stop its imposed occupation.”

Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and left scores of others wounded.