The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for industry and advanced technology and head of state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met the Israeli ministers of Energy and Economy and Industry, ADNOC said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sultan al-Jaber had discussions with them on cooperation opportunities in energy, technology and industry, ADNOC said.

Israel and the UAE signed an agreement on Sept. 15 to establish diplomatic relations.