New York Eviction Moratorium Extended Through January 2021

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:13 pm |

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo holds his daily coronavirus briefing in New York City September 24, 2020. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo extended an executive order halting coronavirus-related residential evictions through January 1st, 2021. The “Tenant Safe Harbor Act” includes evictions that were pending prior to the coronavirus crisis.

Tenants that are struggling with the financial fallout of the ongoing public health emergency will be protected from the possibility of homelessness for now.

An additional executive order from earlier this month extended a pause on commercial evictions and foreclosures through October 20th, 2020.

“As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are extending the protections of the Safe Harbor Act through January 1 because we want tenants to have fundamental stability in their lives as we recover from this crisis.”