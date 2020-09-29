Netanyahu Warns: Preemptive Strike Against Iran Not Ruled Out

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7:10 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the press regarding the Iranian nuclear program, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Yerushaayim in 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

During a memorial service for fallen soldiers during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned that Israel has not ruled out a preemptive strike against Iran.

“A preemptive strike is a difficult thing to do. I know that if Iran wants to base itself in the North, we are ready to fight them. This is a direct lesson of the Yom Kippur War,” said Netanyahu. “We will do everything in order to protect the State of Israel; we are not ruling out a preliminary strike.”

“This is the power on our side,” added the prime minister. It is “the power that brought peace with Jordan, Egypt, agreements with the UAE and Bahrain. The power that will bring peace with additional states. The power and perseverance will allow us to handle the coronavirus crisis.”