Defense Minister Gantz Visits Bnei Brak

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 8:19 am |

Benny Gantz visiting Bnei Brak earlier this month. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the city of Bnei Brak Tuesday morning, and called on residents to adhere to Ministry of Health guidelines.

During the visit, the Minister visited the testing complex run by MDA and the Home Front Command, where tests are available without the need for a referral.

Gantz then visited Yeshivas Orchos Torah, and discussed with Generals Roni Noma and Miki Edelstein efforts to keep yeshivas in the “corona hotels” format and to prevent the return of patients from these yeshivas to their homes during the vacation.

Concluding, Minister Ganz said: “I welcome the excellent cooperation of the Home Front Command, MDA and the Bnei Brak Municipality. But teamwork that is also crucial is with the citizens themselves. I urge everyone to adhere to instructions and to answer any questionnaires properly. You have to understand, when you hide information – someone gets hurt. Everyone must take personal responsibility, get tested, obey instructions and together we will overcome this challenge. “