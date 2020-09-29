Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Visits Borough Park

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:21 pm |

Brooklyn Boprough President Eric Adams in conjunction with BPJCC giving out masks in BP. (Boro Park Shomrim)

Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough President, visited Borough Park on Tuesday, September 29th to raise awareness about taking precautions against COVID-19. He spoke with local leaders about a concerning uptick in COVID-19 cases, distributed masks with Borough Park Shomrim to residents, and spoke with locals on the street about the situation.

“I would like to thank Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President,” said Avi Greenstein, CEO of the Boro Park Jewish Community Council, who walked the streets of Borough Park with Adams giving out masks.

“The fact that the Borough President Adams came to Boro Park today and spoke at the Boro Park JCC was greatly appreciated by the community. It was encouraging to hear a strong sense of collaboration during the visit.”

BP Adams visited Borough Park on Tuesday, September 29, to speak with local leaders about a concerning uptick in COVID-19 cases, distribute masks to local residents, and hear their safety ideas. (Hercules Reid/Brooklyn BP Office)