Israeli Rapid Coronavirus Test to Be Used in Major European Airports

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 28, 2020 at 8:25 pm |

A rapid coronavirus screening test developed in Israel will be used to screen passengers in several European airports.

The test involves gargling with a small amount of special mouthwash and spitting it into a test tube.

Virusight Diagnostic, a newly formed Artificial Intelligence health care venture between Sheba Medical Center’s ARC Innovation Center and Newsight Imaging, has signed a strategic letter of intent for rapid screening of airline passengers with ICTS Europe, a security provider at major airports in 23 countries, Newsight announced in a statement on its website.

A trial of the test last month involving some 400 people at Sheba showed about 95% accuracy.

“Tests will be immediate, affordable and monitored, so that airports and airlines can optimize the level of safety by mitigating the risk of COVID-19 infection,” the statement said.

The gargle test uses SpectraLIT, Newsight Imaging’s portable and accurate spectral analysis device, to determine the presence of the COVID-19 virus.