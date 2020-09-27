Boro Park and Flatbush Kehillos Asked to Demonstrate Compliance with Safety Gudlines

BROOKLYN -

Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:16 pm |

As COVID-19 positivity rates in Brooklyn neighborhoods have risen over the past few days, many kehillos in Boro Park and Flatbush have made announcements over Shabbos imploring their members to adhere strictly to the health guidelines set by the CDC and local authorities.

In Bobov (48), Rabbi Efroim Borenstein spoke Friday night in the main Bais Medrash asking in the name of the Kehillah that everyone should follow the government guidelines including using a face covering when in public.

In Bobov 45, Rabbi Tzvi Aryeh Reinhold spoke Friday night in the main Bais Medrash asking in the name of the Kehilla asking that all people should follow the guidelines set forth by the government ,including using a face covering when in public.

In all Satmar shuls in Boro Park under the leadership of the Satmar Rebbe Harav Aharon Teitelbaum, shlita, the Rabbanim/Dayanim were asked to make this announcement.

In the large Satmar shul on 52nd street under the leadership of the Satmar Rebbe Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, shlita, signs were posted right before Shabbos calling on all members to use face coverings.

In the Rachmastrivka Bais Medrash, Rabbi Moshe Shia Kramer spoke in the name of the Kehilla on Shabbos morning pleading with everyone, including men, women and children to use face coverings and follow all governmental guidelines.

In Emunas Yisroel and Krasne, an announcement was made on Friday night that all members should adhere to regulations, including wearing masks. Shabbos morning the announcement was repeated in Emunas Yisroel.

In Stolin, signs had already been posted last week calling on everyone to strictly enforcing all regulations.

In Flatbush, signs were posted in Yeshiva Rabeinu Chaim Berlin stating that the Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon Harav Aharon Schechter, shlita, instructed that masks should be worn at all times in public. Several shuls in Flatbush posted the sign as well, and many Rabbonim made announcements asking full compliance from their kehillos.