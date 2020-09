Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 8:45 am |

We regret to inform readers of the petirah of the Premishlan Rov, Harav Shlomo Benzion Herbst Zt”l, at the age of 71.

The Rov Zt”l had his Shul on 515 Avenue M

The Levaya will be Erev Yom Kippur 9:00 am by the Premishlan Shul 510 Ave M.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.